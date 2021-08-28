These students are striving to make Georgetown more accessible

After 167 years of providing outstanding educational opportunities for women on campus, Columbia College has fully integrated men into their residential experience. August 19 was a monumental day, as men moved into their new home in Hudson Hall at Columbia College. After months of preparation, more than a year of recruitment, and even a special order of extra-long mattresses, Columbia College is well-equipped to house its first group of male students. When asked what they were excited about as the first class of residential men, many responded that it was fun to be a part of “making history,” said incoming freshman Oby Vega.