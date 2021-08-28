Cancel
Georgetown, DC

These students are striving to make Georgetown more accessible

By Nora Scully
Georgetown Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be common to see students panting as they brave the hill from Leo’s to Lau, squinting at tiny or almost illegible fonts on PowerPoint presentations, and struggling to maintain a tenuous balance between internships, work, grades, and social life. But for students with disabilities at Georgetown, these manifestations of Georgetown’s inaccessibility on campus are no mere inconvenience, but rather represent active hindrances to their daily lives.

Orlando, FLucf.edu

UCF Introduces Transfer Connect to Boost Transfer Student Success

This fall, UCF launched its Transfer Connect program, which provides comprehensive support, engagement and resources to prospective and enrolled transfer students, both in-person and virtually. Transfer students will also have access to UCF Connect’s new Transfer Center, which opened its doors on August 23 in a temporary location at Ferrell...
Georgetown, SClive5news.com

Georgetown Co. superintendent points to staffing, safety as more schools move to virtual learning

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County School District superintendent is weighing in as more schools in the district make the move to temporary virtual learning. After juggling both in-person teaching and virtual instruction for students at home, GCSD has decided to shift Georgetown High, Georgetown Middle, Carver’s Bay High, and Andrews High all to virtual learning until Sept. 7.
Shelby County, TNDaily Helmsman

SGA strives to improve student outreach and morale this academic year

The Student Government Association is starting the new semester with goals to improve relations between SGA and the student body and promote positive mental health throughout the academic year. SGA President Matthew White and Vice President Kennedi Brown-Willis strive to get students involved in SGA events after almost two years...
Washington, DCHoya

YU: Expand Technology Access for Students

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter our online experience, accessing the digital world has become increasingly vital. Though many in the Georgetown community may take our online presence for granted, for students in Washington, D.C. public schools, the sudden reliance on home technology has heightened the severity of an existing problem: lack of basic technology access and usage among low-income households. Students who are unable to enroll in school online or attend virtual lessons will inevitably fall behind on their education and future career opportunities.
CollegesDaily Mississippian

Students frustrated with textbook and access costs

Students at the University of Mississippi have expressed frustration over the hundreds of dollars in textbook and access code fees required for their classes each year. They are bombarded with an accumulation of class-related fees that, combined with an already steep tuition bill, adds a tremendous amount of stress to their financial anxiety.
Politicsgeorgetowner.com

Mapping Georgetown: Recollections of a Georgetown Alleyway

What is it about an alley? The common intrigue of this urban passageway sets our stage for today. We recently received this charming personal account for our Mapping Georgetown project from Neville Waters, a dear neighbor to all. Neville is the personality that makes ‘stoop talk’ in Georgetown so special.
Columbia, SCcolumbiasc.edu

Male Students Making History

After 167 years of providing outstanding educational opportunities for women on campus, Columbia College has fully integrated men into their residential experience. August 19 was a monumental day, as men moved into their new home in Hudson Hall at Columbia College. After months of preparation, more than a year of recruitment, and even a special order of extra-long mattresses, Columbia College is well-equipped to house its first group of male students. When asked what they were excited about as the first class of residential men, many responded that it was fun to be a part of “making history,” said incoming freshman Oby Vega.
Educationmsureporter.com

Editorial: MavPODs needed accessibility and student consultation

With the MavPODs beginning to be installed around campus, it’s vital to be critical of some of the glaring questions and issues brought up with their introduction to campus. The first and foremost issue to address is accessibility. When it comes to the accessibility, there is no way around it,...
Washington, DCHoya

Georgetown Students Join National Call for Voting Rights, DC Statehood

Georgetown University students joined thousands of people protesting in favor of national voting rights and Washington, D.C. statehood during a march to the National Mall on Aug. 28. Students and organizations including Georgetown’s chapter of Students for D.C. Statehood called for the passage of several bills related to suffrage at...
CollegesWicked Local

UMass expanding online education to reach more adult learners

BOSTON — The University of Massachusetts system will expand its online education footprint in an attempt to reach more adult learners after formally affiliating with a California-based university known for work on the digital front, officials announced Thursday. School officials finalized a decision to transfer control of Brandman University, which...
CollegesGeorgetown Voice

College, Interrupted: A reflection on my pandemic gap year

On the first day of the fall 2020 semester, I found myself staring at an empty Google Calendar. This blankness was a stark contrast from the visuals I had come to associate with August after two years of college: color-coordinated calendar events, syllabi scattered across university-issued desks, and crowded dining halls, classrooms, and libraries. There was a certain familiarity and nostalgia that always enveloped the beginning of a new school year—one I would not be experiencing for the first time in my life.
CollegesGeorgetown Voice

Reform Title IX now

Title IX reform cannot wait. The Department of Education’s (ED) decision to delay reform until 2022 deprives survivors of essential support. It is vital that improvements to current Title IX guidance occur now at both the university and federal levels. College-aged individuals experience sexual violence at disturbing and disproportionate rates....

