Flood Warning issued for Madison, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Rappahannock The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for West Central Culpeper County in northern Virginia North Central Madison County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Rappahannock County in northwestern Virginia * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Etlan... Nethers Slate Mills This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: F T Valley Road at Hughes River Road This includes the following streams and drainages Deep Run, Brokenback Run, Mulatto Run, Robinson River, East Hawksbill Creek, Thornton River, Hazel River, Rocky Branch and Hughes River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.