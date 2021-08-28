Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant Expected to Return to Giants Lineup Over Coming Days

The final hours before the MLB trade deadline can be stressful for any veteran potentially on the move, but for Kris Bryant, it almost was a surreal experience. Bryant had spent parts of the last three seasons dealing with trade rumors, and they ramped up this year as his first taste of free agency approached and it became clear the Chicago Cubs were tearing down and starting over. And yet there he was, on July 30, the last one standing after Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and others had already been shipped away.