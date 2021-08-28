Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant Expected to Return to Giants Lineup Over Coming Days
The San Francisco Giants lead atop the NL West is down to 2.5 games, but they will be getting a pair of veteran bats back in the lineup over the next couple of days. Brandon Beltis on track to return on Sunday, four days after being placed on the bereavement list, while Kris Bryant should be back on Sunday or Monday. Bryant left the Giants’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday with right-side tightness.www.sportsgrid.com
