School COVID-19 strategies largely the same, focus on keeping kids in class

Pencils, check. Notebooks, check. Masks, check — but what about other COVID-19 mitigation measures from last year, like temperature checks? That depends. This year, the goal for local schools is to be as close to normal as they can safely — and legally — manage, officials said, but there is more leeway from the state on some aspects. While masks and staff vaccines are state mandates, social distancing and close-contact definitions have loosened.