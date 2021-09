OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There are moments, sporadic but recurring, where it really feels like Bryson DeChambeau has gathered all the cheat codes in the known universe and broken the sport of golf. These moments inevitably pass and sanity is restored, but when you're in the midst of them, it's like being hypnotized—you think it will go on forever, that he'll win 20 majors, that nothing will ever be the same.