Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring man accused of fighting with officers moments after Ashli Babbitt was shot at Capitol Riot

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday in connection to the Capitol Riot that took place on January 6. According to The United States Department of Justice, 45-year-old Uliyahu Hayah is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder in addition to other charges.

