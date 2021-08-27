Silver Spring man accused of fighting with officers moments after Ashli Babbitt was shot at Capitol Riot
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday in connection to the Capitol Riot that took place on January 6. According to The United States Department of Justice, 45-year-old Uliyahu Hayah is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder in addition to other charges.www.wusa9.com
