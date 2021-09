Entering his fourth season as head coach at Alexandria, Todd Ginn’s career record is 25-10. 11-2 overall, 7-0 region. The Valley Cubs’ perfect region record made them Region 6 champions. Alexandria brushed aside West Point in the first round of the 5A playoffs then beat A.H. Parker in Birmingham in the second round. Eventual 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove defeated the Cubs in the third round.