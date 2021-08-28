Jake's Take on Sports

Rain rings in the 2021 High School Football Season. High school football has begun across North Dakota, and conditions were not the best, to say the least. In the first home game of the year for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals, rain basically came down from kickoff to the final horn. Randy Hill and I want to thank everyone who tried to make our broadcasting experience through the rain drops tolerable, and a big shout out to Ethen and Terner Askvig, who did great work with a squeegee to keep the press box windows clear.