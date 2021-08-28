PREP BOYS SOCCER: Dixon, Aguilar lead Concord over NorthWood

NAPPANEE — As the old saying goes: sometimes it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

For the Concord boys soccer team on Saturday, the Minutemen truly took that saying to heart. Coach Shawn McCuen’s group found itself down 1-0 just a couple minutes into the game, but from then on, NorthWood had no answers for Concord’s offensive attack.

The Minutemen tied the game at one a few minutes after and would later score four goals during the second half to run away with a 5-1 victory over the Panthers.

“We were down 1-0, and we could’ve easily put our heads down,” McCuen said. “But we didn’t. We came and we fought. … We came out in the second half, it was hot for both teams, especially on the turf, but I was proud of the effort and work rate on defense to keep the pressure on (NorthWood). And then offensively, I was proud of our mobility with getting to the ball side and getting numbers over there.”

The Panthers put together a nice sequence early that saw freshman Dominic De Freitas get one past Concord goalkeeper Hugo Loza just a couple minutes into the contest. From there though, the Minutemen seemed to impose their will.

Concord senior Andres Dixon tied the game near the 35-minute mark, which sparked an offensive attack that put the Minutemen in positions to score multiple times in the first half. To the relief of NorthWood coach Kyle Dijkstra, the Panthers played solid enough defense to prevent their opponent from capitalizing on any of the other shot opportunities before halftime.

The first half momentum for Concord moved right into the second half. The Minutemen put a couple shots on goal during the first few minutes before Dixon scored his second goal of the game at the 33:10 mark to put his team up one.

Two minutes later, Concord junior Miguel Aguilar got into the act after finding an open spot in front of the net. Dixon setup his teammate with a perfect pass and Aguilar did the rest by sneaking a shot past NorthWood goalkeeper Trent Iwema for the 3-1 lead with just over 30 minutes to play.

Later, Dixon and Aguilar would score a goal each to balloon their team’s lead to a very comfortable 5-1 advantage late in the second half. The senior and junior, respectively, combined to score all of Concord’s goals on Saturday.

“Andres is great if you give him space to turn and go at you,” McCuen said. “He’s very good at putting the ball in the back of the net. And then Miguel’s good at turning and shooting the ball. So they both played the way they’re supposed to play. Their movement off of the ball and the movement from our midfielders passing the ball allowed that space to open up and they realized where that space was (Saturday) and of course we capitalized when runs were done right and when we possessed the ball the way we’re supposed to.”

The biggest strategy adjustment for NorthWood going forward will be on defense. The Panthers lost their entire defense from a year ago to graduation and have yet to mold into the type of defensive team Dijkstra hopes for. Couple the inexperience with some suspension and injury issues, and winning a game against a good team becomes a tough task.

“At one point, we were playing four or five JV guys on varsity (Saturday),” Dijkstra said. “That’s why it kind of got away from us there in the second half. We played well (in the first half), and even the start of the second half, we were pretty good. But then, we’ve had that happen a couple times this season, where we give up that second goal and the third and the fourth come right after that. It’s just those 15-to-20-minute spans where we’re just imploding basically.”

The Panthers (1-3, 0-2 Northern Lakes Conference) will look to end their three-game skid against Lakeland on Tuesday, while Concord (2-2, 1-0 NLC) can get above .500 with a win over Warsaw on Wednesday.

“Our next game is against Warsaw and we have three days to train,” McCuen said. “We have several things we need to work on. By no means are we to where we need to be.”