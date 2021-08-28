Move over mac-n-cheese, it's macaroni and tomatoes time

It wasn’t until I was well into adulthood that I realized a favorite childhood meal of mine is looked on by many as specific to Appalachia. I like it most in fall and winter. Sweater weather through knitted scarf and toboggan weather. To me it is a classic comfort food, best served warm. It can be a side or a meal unto itself. If push came to shove, I’d pick it over macaroni and cheese. And I love macaroni and cheese.