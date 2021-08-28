Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WATCH: OVW Reckoning 2021

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all going down at the OVW Reckoning. At Davis Arena in Louisville, Ohio Valley Wrestling is hosting one of the premier events of the wrestling season. The OVW’s women championship belt is up for grabs while the main event will include superstar Mr. PEC-Tacular. Former Kentucky star linebacker Kash...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley Wrestling#Reckoning#Combat#Ovw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Announce 100 Firings Before Smackdown

WWE fired 100 employees of a Japanese division before Smackdown, Yahoo said, “It turned out that WWE Japan GK (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), which is the Japanese subsidiary of US professional wrestling WWE, was dissolved. The government official bulletin on the 2nd announced the dissolution of the company, and it is said that all employees agreed on the 1st.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Roman Reigns To Defend

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has just one match advertised for tonight and that’s Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line. It’s interesting to note that the WWE website has...
WWEPWMania

What Finn Balor Pitched Prior To Making His Return To WWE SmackDown

During an interview with BT Sport, Finn Balor talked about an idea that he pitched prior to making his return to the WWE Smackdown brand from NXT:. “The surprise appearance at NXT UK about two years ago was something I was really excited about and it wasn’t going to be a one-off, it was going to be more of a regular thing to work towards a match with WALTER. It got taken away from us by the pandemic. It’s still something I am still super invested in. Believe it or not, before I returned to SmackDown, I could feel the run in NXT kind of coming to an end and kinda exhausted all of the resources there. I actually pitched the idea of moving to NXT UK, and obviously, that might have been a bold move and maybe a bold pitch.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed For Tonight

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode from. Tonight’s show will feature Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in a battle of rivals, and a rematch from Cesaro’s WrestleMania 37 win. SmackDown will also feature a Championship Contender’s match with The Street Profits trying to earn a...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Joins Commentary Team For AEW Rampage Match

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia will have CM Punk on commentary this Friday night on AEW Rampage. This is being done to further hype Punk vs. Allin at All Out this Sunday. CM Punk will appear to further hype his match with Darby Allin. Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia with...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. The episode will premiere concurrently on Impact Wrestling promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free and AXS TV. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer – Should Dreamer win, he is...
Charlotte, NCCBS Sports

Watch Charlotte vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Charlotte 49ers are opening their 2021 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-9 last-season record, Duke has set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Charlotte (2-4), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

CM Punk, Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson, Handicap Match, More Added To 9/3 AEW Rampage

CM Punk is back on Rampage in Chi-Town for one final stop before he officially wrestles again. Since August 20, CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world upon his return. Now, with one final stop before he has to get into the ring for an official match with Darby Allin, CM Punk will make another appearance in Chicago, Illinois on the September 3 episode of Rampage.
WWE411mania.com

AAW Destination Chicago Results: Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander, More

AAW held their latest show in Destination Chicago on Thursday night, featuring Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Jake Lander. * Juice Robinson defeated 1 Called Manders.
WWESporting News

When is AEW All Out? Date, start time, how to watch, live stream 2021 PPV

CM Punk might be the only man more popular in Chicago than Michael Jordan. The Best in the World made his stunning return to professional wrestling just a few weeks ago in the United Center in Chi Town, and he returns to the ring this Sunday at AEW's All Out, live from the NOW Arena.
NBAchatsports.com

TRANSCRIPT: Davion Mintz, Keion Brooks Jr. exclusive interview with KSR

Last week, KSR was able to secure two exclusive interviews with Kentucky Men’s Basketball players Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks Jr. In conversations with both of them, topics ranged from name, image, and likeness opportunities, returning to a packed Rupp Arena crowd, expectations for the 2021-22 season, and much more.
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Dark Match And Dark Main Event Notes

We’re looking for reports from Friday’s pre-SmackDown dark matches from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. One fan noted that Keith Lee and Austin Theory worked a dark match. Xia Li and Aliyah also wrestled. The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Tegan Nox defeat...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ochan: Ugandan goalkeeper announces AFC Leopards exit

The custodian has appreciated Ingwe for making him a better goalkeeper than he was since joining in 2019. Ugandan Benjamin Ochan has confirmed his exit from Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights AFC Leopards. The latter have been struggling to keep hold of their best players owing to the financial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy