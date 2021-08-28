Third-string setter Evans inspires Nebraska volleyball team in comeback win

Lincoln, Neb.- The stands in the Bob Devaney Sports Complex were roaring once again Saturday night as the Nebraska Volleyball team returned to the court of their annual Red-White scrimmage. Fans were required to wear mask and no autographs were allowed, but there was plenty of interaction between the Huskers and their fans. However in the fourth set of the scrimmage, Nebraska senior setter Nicklin Hames fell to the ground near the net and appeared to injure her ankle. She was helped off the court and immediately went to the training room. She did not return to the scrimmage. After the match, Nebraska volleyball Head Coach John Cook said he wasn’t immediately aware of the severity of the injury. Watch the highlights from Saturday’s match in the link above.