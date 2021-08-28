Got an issue with your iPhone 12's earpiece? Apple will repair it for free

Cancel
Aug. 28—Apple has announced a new service program for all iPhone 12 series smartphone users who are facing an issue with their device's earpiece. The company via an update on its support page today announced that all the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro users who are facing issues with their smartphone's receiver wherein the device does not emit sound from the receiver when they make or receive calls are eligible for a repair.

