Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

THEATER REVIEW: Mac-Haydn’s ‘Man of La Mancha’ is a true showstopper

By J. Peter Bergman
theberkshireedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook by Dale Wasserman, lyrics by Joe Darion, music by Mitch Leigh. “There is either the wisest madman or the maddest wiseman in the world.”. For Christmas 1965, my family journeyed downtown to the ANTA Washington Square Theatre to see Richard Kiley as Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha.” I remember it well; it was amazing. He and Joan Diener and Irving Jacobson, my best-friend’s uncle, played the three leading roles. Two years later, I saw them again on Broadway at the Martin Beck Theatre. The show was just as good the second time. Three years after that, Irving was on tour with the show and we were both in Washington, D.C., so i went to see it again. Kiley had been replaced by Keith Andes. Then, after two summer stock editions I went to see it at Lincoln Center where the three original stars were back on stage. I’ve seen three productions since then. It has been a constant in my life.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter O'toole
Person
Richard Kiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of La Mancha#Topper#Showstopper#Mac Haydn Theatre#Lincoln Center#Spanish#Portuguese#Fado#Innkeeper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Benton Harbor, MIwmuk.org

Theater Review: Much Ado About Nothing

The GhostLight Theatre in Benton Harbor staged “Much Ado About Nothing” out of doors at an old community landmark last week. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review. Shakespeare’s comedy about two pairs of quarreling lovers is brought to life at Eden Springs Park, in the ruins of a beer garden on the grounds of the House of David in Benton Harbor. The show was presented in the early evening, late summer hours with available light with an all-female cast, and used imaginative staging with sparkling performances.
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ is more than just a play

Chester@Hancock ends its summer 2021 season under a tent on a curious production, a play without a plot, which still works as theater, thanks to sensitive and clever direction by Chester Theatre Company Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer and a very able quartet of actors. “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on best-selling author Cheryl Strayed’s autobiographical book, posits advice columnist Sugar counseling readers on all kinds of life troubles from the inconsequential to the gravest. (The book was adapted by screenwriter Nia Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the hit movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” The play was first staged at The Public Theater in Manhattan.)
Theater & Danceonstageblog.com

Review: "Mamma Mia" - Music Theater Works, Chicago

Sometimes what you really need from a night at the theater is to sit back with a smile, enjoy old favorites and leave humming or singing the songs from the night. It’s one reason why Mamma Mia is such a popular musical that can draw big crowds—as it did on the opening night of Music Theater Works production at their new venue, the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, north of Chicago.
Theater & Dancemadison

Theater review: Flowery 'Phoenix Too Frequent' at APT seeks a spark

Did you hear the one about the widow and the centurion? They met in a mausoleum and resurrected romance. “A Phoenix Too Frequent,” now onstage in the Touchstone at American Players Theatre, sets a (relatively chaste) seduction in a tomb. A love-at-first-sight-over-a-coffin story, “Phoenix” is more hopeful than “Romeo and...
Theater & DanceTimes Union

Mac-Haydn Theatre goes off-type with Kurt Weill musical

Renowned for its stylish productions of Broadway musicals, the venerable Mac-Haydn Theatre offers something different with “Exiled,” a portrait in words and music of composer Kurt Weill, to be performed on Sept. 1 and 29. The show was conceived and written by tenor James Benjamin Rodgers who will sing a generous sampling of Weill’s songs. Along the way he also tells the remarkable story of the composer’s rise to prominence in his native Germany and his exile, first to France and then to the United States where he contributed to what is often referred to as the Great American Songbook.
Dorset, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Theater Review: 'Queen of the Night,' Dorset Theatre Festival

The play Queen of the Night, by queer Black playwright travis tate, is a conventionally heartwarming story of reconciliation between a father and son, but it's told in a convention-defying style that stretches theatrical norms. Dorset Theatre Festival is presenting the world premiere at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
Theater & Dancecoolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “Oliver Parker” @ convergence-continuum by Roy Berko

Clyde Simon, the artistic director and one-man band who founded convergence-continuum, CLE’s Tremont-housed theater, has an affinity for choosing challenging shows, scripts that no other local performance venue will stage. Based on the theater’s mission, “to produce theater that expands human imagination and extends the conventional boundaries of language, structure,...
New Lebanon, NYtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: At The Theater Barn, it’s a good play, Charlie Brown

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) Written by Charles M. Schulz, Clark Gesner, Michael Mayer, Andrew Lippa. Based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Directed by Rebecca Frazier. “Happiness is … two kinds of ice cream…”. When Clark Gesner began to work on his show “You’re...
Burlington, VTTimes-Argus

Theater Review: ‘Maytag Virgin’ rife with romance, laughter and tears

What better way to end the summer theater season than with a charming and unexpected romantic comedy, and Vermont Stage found a delightfully quirky one. The Burlington professional company closed its summer season with an irresistible production of Audrey Cefaly’s “Maytag Virgin,” at its temporary outdoor theater on a beautiful private property in Williston. (The address is revealed with ticket purchase.)
Theater & DanceBoston Herald

The neon lights, and storied history, are bright ‘On Broadway’

Grade: A- For someone who grew up under half an hour from the bright lights of Broadway, I have a soft spot for “On Broadway,” a non-fiction film that employs interviews and archival footage to examine the history of New York City’s legendary theater district. In that hallowed spot, over 40 theaters are current venues for plays and shows, attracting millions of theatergoers, earning almost $2 billion in annual grosses and creating related revenue and jobs. The film, directed by veteran Oren Jacoby, begins with Helen Mirren, who has arguably has spent more time treading the boards of London’s West End, gushing about Broadway’s “romantic, heroic and legendary” allure. She’s right, of course.
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

‘Exiled’ at the Mac-Haydn is a tour through Kurt Weill’s finest music

“My eyes hear something / something other than my ears…”. The first thing you need to know is this: Kurt Weill is my very favorite composer. Whether it is music for the German stage or the French stage or the American stage, he is my favorite. Whether it is song, show, opera, orchestral, or concert piece, it is my favorite. This is just something you need to know. The second thing you need to know is I am a perfectionist and I cannot abide, nor will I accept, a slapdash or in any way inferior presentation of his music. There is one more thing you have to understand about me and Kurt Weill: I will travel just about anywhere to hear his work performed; I have traveled to Washington, D.C., London, Germany, Italy, and South Carolina so far and who knows where my obsession may take me next. Last night I traveled through the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, all the way to Chatham, New York to hear a concert/lecture recital of Weill’s work on stage at the Mac-Haydn Theatre, performed by James Benjamin Rodgers. The New Zealand native has me beat. He traveled all the way here to sing Kurt Weill.
MoviesABC 4

Movie reviews for your weekend theater visit

Patrick Beatty visited our set today to discuss these five upcoming movies. Rated: This documentary is currently not rated. Synopsis: Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. Score: 6/10. Review:
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Mayberry Man to hit theaters

The Loaded Goat served as the location for several scenes in the movie, here being shot at the restaurant in September. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Floyd the Barber Tribute Artist Allan Newsome (from left) and actors Ashley Elain and Brett Varvel from a scene on the set of Mayberry Man. (Jan Newsome photo)
Societytheberkshireedge.com

J. PETER BERGMAN: Growing up has gotten old

How many times, as a child/as a man, did I face the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?” It must have been thousands of times; my answers never seemed to satisfy. “I want to be a famous writer.”. “A famous writer? What’s that?” seemed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy