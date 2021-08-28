THEATER REVIEW: Mac-Haydn’s ‘Man of La Mancha’ is a true showstopper
Book by Dale Wasserman, lyrics by Joe Darion, music by Mitch Leigh. “There is either the wisest madman or the maddest wiseman in the world.”. For Christmas 1965, my family journeyed downtown to the ANTA Washington Square Theatre to see Richard Kiley as Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha.” I remember it well; it was amazing. He and Joan Diener and Irving Jacobson, my best-friend’s uncle, played the three leading roles. Two years later, I saw them again on Broadway at the Martin Beck Theatre. The show was just as good the second time. Three years after that, Irving was on tour with the show and we were both in Washington, D.C., so i went to see it again. Kiley had been replaced by Keith Andes. Then, after two summer stock editions I went to see it at Lincoln Center where the three original stars were back on stage. I’ve seen three productions since then. It has been a constant in my life.theberkshireedge.com
