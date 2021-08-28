Cancel
Panthers release kicker Joey Slye

By Darin Gantt
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The Panthers made the expected move Saturday, even if it wasn’t an easy one. The team released kicker Joey Slye Saturday, as they begin the move to the 53-man roster which is due Tuesday. Slye missed his fourth kick in a preseason game last night, and with the...

NY Giants pull off Ryan Santoso trade with Panthers as Joey Slye struggles

The NY Giants acquired a conditional seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for backup kicker Ryan Santoso. The NY Giants found a buyer for backup kicker Ryan Santoso, trading him to the Carolina Panthers Thursday, in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick, sources confirm to FanSided. According to...
NFL247Sports

Carolina Panthers trade draft pick to New York Giants for kicker Ryan Santoso

The Carolina Panthers traded a conditional seventh-round 2022 NFL Draft pick in exchange for New York Giants kicker Ryan Santoso on Thursday, according to the team website. The seventh-round pick that was traded originally belonged to the Dolphins, and will be the higher of the Titans or Patriots seventh-rounders next year as long as Santoso plays in at least two games this year.

