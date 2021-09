Nasa’s latest Mars rover Perseverance successfully collected its first “perfect” rock sample that will be returned to Earth for further study about signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.News of the collection comes after the rover’s first attempt to drill out a rock sample was unsuccessful last month after the sample mysteriously went missing.The main objectives of Nasa’s 2020 Mars mission and Perseverance are to look for signs of ancient microbial life on the planet, characterise its geology and past climate and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.It is said to be the first...