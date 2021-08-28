Take your pick from these discounted gadgets and gizmos that are designed to change your life

DALLAS (KDAF) — Steve Greenberg, award-winning author and expert on innovation and technology, joined our show to show us some great gadgets for back to school. FOCI Focus Tracker — We’re all familiar with Fitbit and other activity trackers. FOCI Focus Tracker tracks your attention span. Using machine learning and by measuring the movement of the diaphragm while breathing, FOCI sends your focus info to an app on your smartphone. Great for students— FOCI tracks stress, calm, distraction and focus. And FOCI has vibration alerts that will help you cut off distractions before your focus drifts off. The biofeedback also translates focus into sounds and music, so you can learn to control your attention span and improve your focus. FOCI is like having a “personal productivity coach.” except it costs less and you can train yourself whenever and wherever you want. Normally FOCI goes for $89.