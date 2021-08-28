Storm threat downgraded for metro area, but rain still coming

A line of strong thunderstorms arrived in the Twin Cities' southwestern and southern suburbs after dark Saturday, but the threat of severe storms was dissipating somewhat. A portion of a severe thunderstorm watch area southwest of the metro area was downgraded to a "special weather statement" around 8 p.m. But the severe thunderstorm watch still remained in effect for the far west metro and a large swath of southern Minnesota, and heavy rain and gusty winds were still likely as the storm passed through, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.