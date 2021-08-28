Police searching for robbery suspects near Charlestown Crossing
NORTH EAST-Maryland State Police are currently looking for four subjects who fled the scene of a felony theft at Walmart in the North East Plaza. The initial theft occurred at 6:15 p.m.. Police stopped the vehicle shortly afterward between Charlestown Crossing and Principio Parkway. Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Black said the police apprehended the driver but four passengers stepped out of the car.www.cecildaily.com
