Maryland State

Police searching for robbery suspects near Charlestown Crossing

By Matt Hooke mhooke@chespub.com
Cecil Daily
 6 days ago

NORTH EAST-Maryland State Police are currently looking for four subjects who fled the scene of a felony theft at Walmart in the North East Plaza. The initial theft occurred at 6:15 p.m.. Police stopped the vehicle shortly afterward between Charlestown Crossing and Principio Parkway. Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Black said the police apprehended the driver but four passengers stepped out of the car.

www.cecildaily.com

