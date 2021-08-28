Cancel
Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its...

