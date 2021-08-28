Valley rally: Braves win 22-21 on Utah road trip

The JV football team stunned LPS Monday afternoon with a late fourth quarter touchdown to win 22-21. LPS took the early lead in the first quarter going up 14-0. It wasn’t looking good for the Chargers in the first half, then midway through the second quarter, Landon Hagenow hit Sam Ehlke for their first touchdown of the game. In the last three minutes of the half, the Chargers forced a couple of turnovers and by halftime, the game was tied at 14. LPS took the lead in the third quarter going up 21-14. The Charger offense started clicking in the fourth quarter and with about three minutes left, they scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point attempt to go up 22-21. The defense then forced LPS to turnover the ball on downs to ultimately end the game. Go Chargers!!!