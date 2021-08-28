Cullman Revenue Commissioner announces new online tag purchase option
In response to customer demand for online tag registration, car owners now have an easy option for registering newly purchased vehicles through the Cullman Revenue Commissioner’s office. Launching August 26, the TagIT Registrations online tool allows each customer to upload a bill of sale, title application, driver’s license, and proof of insurance directly into the Cullman County Revenue system vs. visiting a revenue commissioner’s office to complete the transaction.www.cullmantimes.com
