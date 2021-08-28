Cullman Revenue Commissioner announces new online tag purchase option

I'm writing today to raise awareness and hopefully encourage citizen engagement on an issue that doesn't always grab headlines like the battle for a new Jeopardy host. It's not flashy, but roads and water infrastructure are the lifeblood of any people, and while we're blessed with an excellent team at the Bay County Road Commission, the staff can only do so much with the funding they are given. We need revenue to build for the future and we need it now. The good news is that the necessary support exists already in the form of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIB) that recently passed the Senate and has a new date for a vote in the House of Representatives on Sept. 27. However, we all know that there are zero guarantees in politics, certainly not when they come from Washington. Momentum is promising, but I and many others find the delay concerning. Our community needs help. Citizens from our region need to reach out to their members of congress as soon as possible and make their voice's heard.