Darkness Shall Cover Me, an art exhibition inspired by the night bombing raids of the First World War, to open September 24th at Fort Worth Community Art Center. A new exhibition by Katherine Akey opens September 24th at the Fort Worth Community Art Center in Fort Worth, Texas and will be on view until October 30th. The exhibition entitled Darkness Shall Cover Me explores strategic bombing in World War One. The exhibition includes a large scale cyanotype, quilted fiber pieces, and a series of paper sculptures inspired by archaeological practice.