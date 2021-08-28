DNR, U.S. Forestry officials announce camping, mechanized operations restrictions as wildfire conditions worsen

Ivo Dachev was among the first to lose his home to the Caldor Fire — and wanted to know why the fire wasn’t smothered in its infancy in the Eldorado National Forest. “I tell you what, the fire started one to two acres as a brush fire,” said the Grizzly Flats resident, shortly after learning his home had burned down. “It’s like a disease; you have to get it at the beginning.”