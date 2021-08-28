Cancel
Environment

DNR, U.S. Forestry officials announce camping, mechanized operations restrictions as wildfire conditions worsen

By JESSE WHITE MESABI TRIBUNE
mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

DULUTH - With wildfire crews already spread thin across the northern half of state and drought conditions continuing, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service have announced several recreational and mechanized operation restrictions on state owned land and in the Superior National Forest until further notice.

