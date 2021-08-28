Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ransomville, NY

Williamson, Tuttle, Israel, Weller, and Joy Score Wins at Ransomville; Jake Bansmer Clinches Novice Sportsman Title

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANSOMVILLE, NY – For the sixth time this season, “Money” Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won the main event for the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds as Firth Jewelers, Sunset Bar & Grill, Sevenson Environmental Services, Niagara Frontier Publications, and Telco Construction presented the racing action at Ransomville Speedway Friday night. Williamson also came into the night as the DIRTcar 358 Modified Hoosier Tire Weekly Racing Series Championship points leader over Erick Rudolph. Cameron Tuttle from Wilson, NY won his third Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season. “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson, NY won his ninth KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season, and 59th career checkered flag. Bill Weller Jr from Le Roy, NY won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season. Andrew Joy from Lyndonville, NY won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season. With his victory on August 20, Jacob Bansmer from East Aurora, NY clinched the track championship for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndonville, NY
City
Ontario, NY
City
Ransomville, NY
City
Williamson, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lane
Person
Brett Martin
Person
John Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williamson Tuttle#Sunset Bar Grill#Telco Construction#Showtime#Sanborn Mini Stock#Jordan Moden#Dell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy