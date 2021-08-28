Williamson, Tuttle, Israel, Weller, and Joy Score Wins at Ransomville; Jake Bansmer Clinches Novice Sportsman Title

RANSOMVILLE, NY – For the sixth time this season, “Money” Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won the main event for the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds as Firth Jewelers, Sunset Bar & Grill, Sevenson Environmental Services, Niagara Frontier Publications, and Telco Construction presented the racing action at Ransomville Speedway Friday night. Williamson also came into the night as the DIRTcar 358 Modified Hoosier Tire Weekly Racing Series Championship points leader over Erick Rudolph. Cameron Tuttle from Wilson, NY won his third Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season. “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson, NY won his ninth KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season, and 59th career checkered flag. Bill Weller Jr from Le Roy, NY won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season. Andrew Joy from Lyndonville, NY won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season. With his victory on August 20, Jacob Bansmer from East Aurora, NY clinched the track championship for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.