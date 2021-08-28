Rochester Jam Band to Appear in Cook

COOK — The Jam band, “Jaggedease”, based out of Rochester will perform at Cook’s Music in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. According to band member, Gabe Holmes, on their website: “We are The Jaggerdease Band that plays original music that covers numerous different genres, Improving off of the songs written…...” The website is jaggedease.com. In Rochester, Minn., they consistently perform at The Redwood Room, The Forager, Thesis Brewery and Civic Theatre Live to name a few.