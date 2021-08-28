Cancel
Yankees winning streak ends with 3-2 loss to A's

Derrick
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — It had to end at some point. The Yankees’ (76-53) exultant 13-game winning streak met its death on a sticky Saturday afternoon in Oakland, killed by 90-degree heat, Kelly green uniforms and A’s starting pitcher Frankie Montas.

