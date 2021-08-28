Yankees winning streak ends with 3-2 loss to A's

Watching Shohei Ohtani play baseball is like watching da Vinci paint. The Angels’ lights-out pitcher staged a delayed double-steal in Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, then jogged off like it was nothing. At the bottom of the fifth, a strike-out and the Yankees’ subsequent misjudged relay throw allowed L.A.’s Phil Gosselin to steal second base and Ohtani to slide safely to home plate. The unparalleled player has long been one to watch, ever since moving to the MLB from Japan’s Pacific League in 2017. He is his own designated hitter. He moves at a speed at 28.9 feet per second, according to the MLB’s speed metric. He currently leads the majors in home runs, with 42. Ohtani is the first Angel to steal home since 2018; Tuesday’s event marks his 21st steal of the season. The Angels went on to thrash the Yankees 6-4.