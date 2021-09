Hopkins County Central (1-1) will be looking to get back on the winning track tonight when they make the short trip to Muhlenberg County to take on the Mustangs. “We watched film on Muhlenberg, and they have some good size to them,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “They have a big left guard that’s very physical. They run the winged-T very effectively, and they do throw the ball a little bit. Offensively, they can move the ball well, and they brought in a young quarterback that did well last week so we’ve got to watch out for that young talent they have.”