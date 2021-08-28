Q: How do we know that the COVID-19 delta variant is in the Crossroads?

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 4 As of Friday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 29.63%, according to the state health department. Seven ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,392 (+22) 3,128 27 51.90% DeWitt 2,709 (+115) 2,314 65 42.80% Goliad 580 (+1) 541 18 (+1) 39.90% Jackson 2,348 (+23) 2,133 36 (+1) 41.97% Lavaca 2,932 (+22) 2,737 80 (+1) 42.93% Matagorda 5,274 (+43) 4,844 122 (+1) 44.83% Refugio 1,051 (+13) 861 24 52.78% Victoria 11,979 10,939 265 (+3) 47.53% Wharton 5,227 (+26) 4,868 131 (+1) 47.28% Total 35,492 (+265) 32,365 768 (+8) 45.77%
