Quick take on prep football: Woodland Bobcats

By Joe Medley, The Anniston Star, Ala.
 6 days ago

Blair Armstrong enters his third season as Woodland's head coach. He's 9-13 with one playoff berth, reaching the second round in 2020. He also coached 12 years in Georgia, going 65-63-1 at five different schools. His best season saw his Peachtree Ridge team go 11-3-1 in 2006. CLASS, REGION. Class...

