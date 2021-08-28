Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Genesee County through 1045 PM EDT At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gaines, or near Durand, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Swartz Creek around 1025 PM EDT. Linden around 1030 PM EDT. Fenton and Lake Fenton around 1035 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Argentine and Rankin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH