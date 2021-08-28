Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Genesee County through 1045 PM EDT At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gaines, or near Durand, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Swartz Creek around 1025 PM EDT. Linden around 1030 PM EDT. Fenton and Lake Fenton around 1035 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Argentine and Rankin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
City
Gaines, MI
City
Swartz Creek, MI
City
Durand, MI
City
Linden, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
City
Lake Fenton, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy