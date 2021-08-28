Sing Your Heart Out In A Private Karaoke Suite At Music Tunnel KTV Cafe In Northern California

It’s no secret that Northern California has some incredible scenery. The region is not only beautiful; it’s also full of history. This region was transformed in the mid-1800s by the famous California Gold Rush that truly changed the future of the state. If you’re looking for magnificent windshield views and a route full of historical sites, it doesn’t get any better than Highway 49. You’ll pass through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the state, and also drive through quite a few charming mining towns along the way. Prepare your playlist, grab some snacks, and fill up your tank: you’re about to embark upon one of the best road trips in Northern California.