NOTE: I wrote this two years ago on August 16, 2019 when my father passed away. We had a complicated relationship, meaning, I had not seen or spoken to him in years. I share this for anyone who is in the same situation I was. Just about everyone told me how to feel, but as you will see at the end, it is all how you look at things. I chose to focus on what God gave me and I thank Him for that every single day. I hope this helps.