Is it likely when I file a motion to suppress that it will be granted based on the situation explained in the description?

By Asked in Atlanta, GA
 9 days ago

I was driving a car & was pulled over by a police officer . He spoke to my friend in the passenger & did not speak to me. He then walked away & had us wait for 10 minutes. Another cop pulled up with a dog & he then asked me to get out the car. He told me he was going to search my car , I then told him "I do not give consent to search my vehicle". He did it anyway & put me in the backseat of his car. As they searched my car & believed he found something , he only then turned his car camera on. After a night in jail , he came to me with "Failure To Maintain" Ticket & said this was his probable cause . I know for a fact he is lying & turned his camera off intentionally so he wouldn't have to prove it . Is it likely that filing a motion to suppress , that I will win ?

