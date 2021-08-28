Cancel
Is the public law 93.365.92.603 still available?

Never was. That joke/gag/bogus info has been around on the internet for more than 20 year. NO ATTORNEY CLIENT PRIVILEGE is created by this or any other response by Attorney Rafter on Avvo. Select 'Best Answer' if you believe you got helpful information. Answers in Jurisdictions other than the State and Federal courts in Virginia are anchored in general legal principals not state specific law. Mr. Rafter is licensed in the state and Federal courts in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For specific responses on your specific issues and the laws in your state, you need to speak directly with an attorney in your own state. It is generally not possible for anyone to post sufficient facts or details about their situation that would generate a response on this or any other website that would fully and adequately address the legal problem posed. The answer to “speak to an attorney” is absolutely proper and correct in every situation.

