Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, IA

Vaccine clinic finds unusual home in city festival

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYDPw_0bg3BQmT00

Getting a shot might not typically be on the list of festival activities, but for medical providers, that's actually the point.

The city of Perry held its Latino Festival in person for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. As residents gathered, they had a shot—to get a shot. Specifically, the COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic put on by Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics.

"We try to use festivals if we can, anything that happens in our local community, to try to bring the vaccines to the community as opposed to having them come to the hospital coming to the office," said Dr. Eric Ash, Chief of Medical Staff at the Dallas County Hospital. "A lot of times they feel much more secure."

Currently, just under 54% of Dallas County is vaccinated. That's slightly above the statewide rate of 51%.

Dr. Ash said misinformation about the vaccine has been spreading largely through Facebook and TikTok, but providers are working to combat that.

"That seems to be overriding the basic science, and so we're able to sit down and at times we're sitting down one on one, to talk about what their concerns are and trying to alleviate those concerns," Ash said.

Health experts said getting vaccinated has been positively affecting patient outcomes.

"We feel we've come leaps and bounds in terms of how severe people have reacted to the virus since the introduction of these vaccines," said Tom Harmsen, a marketing and public relations specialist for Dallas County Hospital. "We're seeing fewer people inpatient, getting more outpatient treatment, should they get diagnosed."

Clinic workers stressed that each shot helps more than just the person receiving it.

"It's really a societal effort to try to mitigate and respond to this pandemic, it's not just me and you. It's a lot of people who are affected by each vaccination," Harmsen said.

Watch: HHS secretary's Polk County visit met with increasing COVID-19 vaccinations, hospitalizations

Comments / 0

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Government
City
Dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
County
Dallas County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Ash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Family Medicine Clinics#Tiktok#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy