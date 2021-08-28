Delaware Residents asked to Kill Lanternflies on Sight

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials are now asking residents of the state's northernmost county to “squish on sight” if they see an invasive spotted lanternfly. The New Castle County population of the bug has surpassed the level for which the Delaware Department of Agriculture recommends reporting, Delaware State News reported Friday. In Kent and Sussex counties, officials are still asking those who spot adult lanternflies to report them for verification.

