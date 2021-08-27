Cancel
Boise, ID

Boise State wins season opener 3-1 over Dixie State

 9 days ago

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State junior Lauren Ohlinger led the Broncos to a season-opening victory over Dixie State at the Boise State Invitational with her first double-double of the season on 20 kills and 14 digs, both team highs. Boise State hit .209 and held Dixie State to .115 percent hitting on its way to winning the first, third and fourth sets. The Blue and Orange improved to 1-0 on the year with the victory in their first meeting ever versus the Western Athletic Conference's Dixie State (0-1). It took a while for Boise State to shake the opening match jitters, but once it did the Broncos dominated the final two sets of the contest to break a 1-1 tie in the match score to claim solid victories in the last two frames.

broncosports.com

#Boise State#Dixie State#Broncos#Trailblazers
