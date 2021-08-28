Broncos rally from two sets down to defeat Long Beach State

BOISE, Idaho - Kayly Pau and Lauren Ohlinger combined for 25 kills to lead Boise State from two sets down to defeat Long Beach State in their second match of the Boise State Invitational on Friday in Bronco Gym. After dropping the first two sets of the contest, the Broncos forced the match into a decisive fifth set where they outlasted the Beach in a classic battle in extra points to claim the victory 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-18. The win was the Blue and Orange's second all-time against Long Beach State (1-1) as it remained perfect on the season at 2-0. Neither team hit the ball particularly well in the contest as the defenses dominated throughout the five sets. Boise State finished with a .167 hitting percentage compared to Long Beach State's .137 percent. The two squads combined for 24 blocks as the Broncos collected 13 to the Beach's 11.