I never really expected a playoff chase this year, so I didn’t spend a lot of time wondering how one might end. You could’ve given me a *lot* of guesses before I’d have surmised that it might end at the hands of the Kansas City Royals, or, specifically, by Salvador Perez. Perez spent 2014-2019 as a reliably below-average batter. That includes the fact that Perez missed 2019 in its entirety because of Tommy John surgery. Perez had to come back from rehab as a catcher in his 30s *and* learn how to add value at the plate, something that had eluded him for hundreds and hundreds of games.