Environment

Forecast: Scattered storms end this evening; mid 90s and more hit-or-miss storms Sunday

KVUE
 5 days ago

Scattered showers and storms will continue to bring locally heavy rain and some lightning through this evening. After the sun goes down, most activity should come to an end for the night.

Sunday will feature another round of scattered showers and storms with the rain chance around 40 percent. Afternoon highs will still be slightly below average for this time of the year with low to mid 90s, but heat index values could hit 100.

Next week the forecast trends drier and hotter as a result of Hurricane Ida. Ida will make landfall as a category 4 storm in Louisiana on Sunday, and then move inland well east of Texas. Although we see no direct impacts, the sinking air on the western side of the storm will lower our rain chances and ramp up our heat.

Highs return to the mid and upper 90s for most of next week with rain chances down to around 20 percent.

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms prior to sundown. Partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
LOW: 75°

SUNDAY:
Partly sunny with a 40% scattered rain and storm chance. Heat index values up to 100. Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
HIGH: 95°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQpxS_0bg373hM00

Stay with KVUE on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram and download the KVUE News app so you can stay ahead of the weather: kvue.com/app.

