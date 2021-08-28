Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lapeer, Shiawassee and Genesee Counties through 900 PM EDT At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Otter Lake to near Henderson. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Otter Lake around 745 PM EDT. Columbiaville around 800 PM EDT. Lapeer around 835 PM EDT. Durand and Lum around 840 PM EDT. Bancroft around 845 PM EDT. Imlay City, Dryden, Byron and Gaines around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Attica, Rankin, Elba, Silverwood, Argentine, Thornville, Genesee and Vernon. People attending Ally Golf Tournament, and Metamora Country Days should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH