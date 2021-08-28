Get back to work!

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 26, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. What is it going to take to get America back to work?. Are you wondering why your fast food restaurants are open less hours? Are you wondering why the local deli and the grocery stores don’t have as large a selection or are open less hours? Are you wondering why some business owners, farmers and managers are putting in extra hours just to make their businesses work and they are exhausted?