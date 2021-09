Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies from a stroke. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chances of surviving a stroke are much higher if medical treatment occurs quickly. Seeking fast care could also spare you permanent health complications, which means being aware of the first signs of a stroke makes a huge difference to your recovery. Some of these symptoms could even be noticeable in your daily activities. Read on to find out which early stroke warning sign may show up while you're walking.