Nyxly Is up to Something in Supergirl Episode 6.09 Photos. Now that the show is finally back, Supergirl is speeding towards the series’ grand finale. The CW just debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming ninth episode of season 6. One of the new-entries of the latest season is Nyxlygsptlnz, who met the titular heroine in the Phantom Zone. The Fifth Dimensional imp ended in the timeless prison dimension created by Jor-El following a failed coup d’état against her father. And even though she looked willing to help Kara and her father, Zor-El, to get out of the Phantom Zone, Nyxly turned against the superpowered family and attacked them. Now, she is out in National City and might be a problem for Supergirl and the rest of the super friends.www.superherohype.com
