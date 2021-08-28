Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nyxly Is up to Something in Supergirl Episode 6.09 Photos

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNyxly Is up to Something in Supergirl Episode 6.09 Photos. Now that the show is finally back, Supergirl is speeding towards the series’ grand finale. The CW just debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming ninth episode of season 6. One of the new-entries of the latest season is Nyxlygsptlnz, who met the titular heroine in the Phantom Zone. The Fifth Dimensional imp ended in the timeless prison dimension created by Jor-El following a failed coup d’état against her father. And even though she looked willing to help Kara and her father, Zor-El, to get out of the Phantom Zone, Nyxly turned against the superpowered family and attacked them. Now, she is out in National City and might be a problem for Supergirl and the rest of the super friends.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Maines
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ortega#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Marvel Villain Jumps to DC to Play Iconic Batman Foe

The CW's Batwoman will be taking on an iconic DC Comics villain in season 3, and she's going to be played by a former Marvel actress to boot. Fan-favorite Poison Ivy will feature in the upcoming season, and actress Bridget Regan will be taking on the role of antagonist opposite Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. Batwoman. Poison Ivy has taken on many forms over the years, from Uma Thurman's campy take in Batman & Robin and Lake Bell in HBO Max's Harley Quinn. From the sound of things, The CW will be taking a unique path.
TV SeriesTVLine

Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

The Girl of Steel might be back in National City, but that doesn’t mean she’s left the Phantom Zone entirely behind. Supergirl returned Tuesday night with an episode that saw the titular hero struggling to process the trauma she experienced while being trapped in the nightmarish zone. The episode began...
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: "Dream Weaver" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Dream Weaver", the ninth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode sees Kelly (Azie Tesfai) team up with Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate possible prisoner abuse. With Kelly set to become Guardian later this season, it seems like this episode might just see that transition begin. The episode will also see the return of Nyxly (Petra Sergeant), the Fifth Dimensional Imp who managed to escape the Phantom Zone when the Super Friends rescued Kara though it is definitely not Kara that she reaches out to. The episode's synopsis notes that Nyxly crashes one of Nia's (Nicole Maines) dreams in need of help.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Will Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor End up Together by the Series Finale of 'Supergirl'?

Unfortunately, the DC Comic-based television series Supergirl will be coming to an end with the conclusion of Season 6. The final season began airing earlier in 2021 but went on a short hiatus in May and is now back starting with Episode 8 on Aug. 24. There are so many loose ends to tie up before the series finale, one being the relationship between Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Season 6 Cast on Something They Learned from The CW Series

While The CW's Supergirl fandom continues its mission to make their Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) "Supercorp" ship official canon, there's still the matter of the series' final run of episodes that just can't be avoided. Leading up to next week's return, we've gotten a preview of "Welcome Back, Kara!" along with some find behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast revealing what they would steal from set to how everyone acts when they're having a "Game Night."But this time around? Things take a turn towards the sad and touching as the cast reflect on what they've learned from their time on the show. Our biggest takeaway, every segment feels like it was caught just before or just after some (understandably) major crying.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8: Welcome Back, Kara!

The Super Friends reunite when Kara finally returns home on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8, “Welcome Back, Kara!” The Girl of Steel is back after more than a three-month hiatus!. That wait was long for us, but the same amount of time has not passed for these characters. Kara is...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

The CW’s ‘Walker’ Adds Dave Annable in a Recurring Role

What/If star Dave Annable has landed a recurring role in the upcoming second season of The CW’s Walker. Annable is set to play Dan Miller, husband of Denise, a man not lacking in confidence. He is described as fiercely loyal to the Davidson family and very protective of his wife. His arrival in Austin, Texas is guaranteed to be contentious as he has taken to the Davidson’s distrust of the Walkers.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Supergirl’ Brings Back Familiar Faces for the Series Finale (PHOTO)

As tends to happen with series finales, characters return, and it will be no different for Supergirl when it says goodbye after six seasons. Series star David Harewood (who plays J’onn J’onzz) revealed that we’ll see Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) again in the finale, with a photo from the set of the three of them and Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5). “The Legionaires,” he wrote in the caption. See it below.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Spooner Looks for Answers in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.14 Photos

Spooner Looks for Answers in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.14 Photos. Time is almost up for Legends of Tomorrow season 6. The penultimate episode of the current season will feature the Legends traveling in time to 1920s Texas. While the recently released batch of promotional photos doesn’t reveal too much in terms of story, it does hint that the upcoming episode will focus on Spooner’s origin. The latest member of the team has helped the crew very much in finding the missing captain. However, she still has some hidden mysteries about her past. When the aliens abducted her, she was separated from her mother. Perhaps the next installment will say more about what happened to her missing parent.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Shares Good News For Kara And Lena Fans Going Into Remaining Episodes

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Supergirl**, "Welcome Back, Kara."**. The final season of Supergirl is finally back from hiatus, meaning fans will finally be able to see the aftermath of Kara returning from the Phantom Zone. In the midseason premiere, the Kryptonian tried hard to go back to life as normal, but it wasn’t without PTSD effects due to her time in the Zone. Something that definitely helped Kara cope was her friendship with Lena, and Melissa Benoist has revealed that fans have something to look forward to for those two characters in the final episodes of the superhero series.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Episode 13 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Trailer

The CW’s Riverdale season five episode 13 returns to the season’s normal timeline after an episode that traveled back in time to show Hiram’s backstory. Directed by Gabriel Correa from a script by Evan Kyle, episode 13 – “Reservoir Dogs” – will air on August 25, 2021. The cast of...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Cindy Is Looking for New Allies in Stargirl Episode 2.04 Photos

Cindy Is Looking for New Allies in Stargirl Episode 2.04 Photos. It might not be long before fans see a new and improved version of the Injustice Society of America in Stargirl. The CW has debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming fourth episode of Stargirl season 2. Well, it appears that Cindy, the daughter of Dragon King, is recruiting new members for her version of the Injustice Society, Injustice Unlimited. In the season 2 premiere, Shiv reviewed a few fitting candidates for the successor group of villains, including Isaac Bowin, Cameron Mahkent, Mike Dugan, and Artemis Crock. And it seems that Cindy and the daughter of the villain couple Sportsmaster-Tigress will have a close encounter. And now that the former members of the IS have escaped from prison, things might get complicated for the JSA.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl Star Nicole Maines Opens Up About Dreamer's "Final Journey" in Season 6

With Supergirl ending after six seasons, it isn't just the Girl of Steel's story that is wrapping up. All of the Super Friends are going on their own final journeys, and for Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines), that journey means working to fully develop her powers. Developing and understanding those powers is something that has been a challenge for Nia since coming into them coincided with the sudden death of her mother who ordinarily would have mentored her. It puts Nia in a vulnerable position, but according to Maines, it's also the beginning of Nia's final, full-circle journey.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Supergirl Revealed What Happened To Nyxly After Escaping The Phantom Zone, And I'm Confused

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode Season 6, "Dream Weaver." Read at your own risk!. Supergirl introduced the imp Nyxly early on in Season 6. Although at first she seemed like an ally of Kara while she was in the Phantom Zone, her true villainous nature was revealed. When Kara was rescued from the Phantom Zone by the Superfriends, audiences saw that Nyxly hitched a ride to the ship unbeknownst to anyone on it. In "Dream Weaver," fans finally learned where Nyxly ended up, but the answer is pretty confusing.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: "Mxy in the Middle" Synopsis Released

Earlier this year, Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon teased his return to Supergirl for The CW series' sixth and final season and now, thanks to a newly-released episode synopsis, we know when Lennon's fan-favorite imp Mxyzptlk will be back. The CW has released a synopsis for "Mxy in the Middle", the eleventh episode of the season set to air on Tuesday, September 14th, and from the sound of things, Mxy is in trouble.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

John Says Goodbye to Zari in Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Pics

John Says Goodbye to Zari in Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Pics. After a 15-episode run, the Legends of Tomorrow season 6 is about to wrap up. Following the big event, fans will have to say goodbye to Matt Ryan’s John Constantine as the occult detective won’t join the Waverider for more adventures in the upcoming season 7. As the recently-released batch of promotional photos teases, Constantine will have the chance to meet one last time with Zari before his exit from the show. The two Legends fell in love with each other during the latest season, but it appears that their love affair has come to a sudden end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy