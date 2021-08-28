Liberty 2021 football position preview: Linebackers

RECORDS: Rustburg 1-0. Appomattox 0-0. LAST WEEK: Rustburg stomped Monticello 53-13. Appomattox was idle. FACTS: Raiders coach Doug Smith got to see the Red Devils play last week because his team's Week 1 game against Buckingham was postponed. "I thought Rustburg looked really good," the coach said. "I think [Burt Torrence] is doing a great job with those guys already. And I knew he would. So hopefully we'll show up and play them." The Battle of the Lantern at Bragg Stadium marks the sixth time the two schools have faced off since 2015. Appomattox has won all five, with memorable showdowns in 2015 (a 14-7 final), 2016 (a 17-6 final) and 2019 (17-0). Rustburg wants to put the past to bed, and it faces a Raiders squad that has plenty of question marks right now. Tough to say what this ACHS team will look like since they haven't played a game yet, but there will probably be growing pains, just like for everyone. The playmakers are there in guys like quarterback Tre Lawing, running backs Jonathan Pennix and JaQuan Walker and receiver Ervis Dain. Rustburg's new style of play will seem unfamiliar, but Appomattox's defense has been good about adjusting after opening series the past six years. Expect a packed house at Bragg Stadium as the Red Devils try to end the Raiders' 21-game winning streak.