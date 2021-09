Sep. 4—MUTUAL FUND CALCULATOR — Genius don't do different thing, they do things differently. This proverb holds well on the smart investors. For example, let's take mutual fund investment via Systematic Investment Plan or SIP route. It's well known that in the long-term, mutual fund SIP return helps an investor get compounding benefits and hence, an investor can maximise one's return if the mutual fund SIP is for long-term. So, majority of mutual fund SIP investors goes for long-term investment, but how many of them increase their monthly investment with the rise in their income? According to tax and investment experts, one should increase one's monthly SIP amount with increase in annual income. Experts said that step-up SIP is better as it helps an investor achieve its investment goal in much lesser time.