Maharashtra govt insists on Covid-appropriate behaviour as festive season nears, cases rise in some districts
Aug. 28—Maharashtra government on Saturday sought the public's cooperation in the state's efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic particularly in following Covid-appropriate behaviour during the upcoming festive season. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Union government's directives to the states asking them to ensure crowd control during the festive season pointed to the need to prioritise people's lives as the pandemic continued.www.tribuneledgernews.com
