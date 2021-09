There is truly something for everyone this fall and all of these events lead us into my personal favorite time of year here in Prescott: our festive holiday season. One of the best parts of 2021 has been the return of so many of our great special events here in Prescott. As we’ve begun to return to a sense of normalcy and venturing out to enjoy local restaurants and shops, we’ve also started seeing many more friendly faces at events in the community. Children are back in school and the days are beginning to feel a bit crisper each morning, which means that we’ll be welcoming changing leaves and fall soon enough as well. With the changing of the seasons, we’ll also see many of our favorite fall special events return as well as a number of new and first time events for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.