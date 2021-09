PORTLAND — The beginning of the fall 2021 high school sports season on the Lower Columbia began with confusion before it even officially began. With no working PA system — or even a flag hung up on the wall — at Oregon Episcopal’s new gymnasium, Rainier and OES went right from warm-ups to lining up on the baselines. The first official blew her whistle and at the exact same time, the Columbians began the run down the sideline for the traditional pregame handshakes, while as one, the Aardvarks stepped forward and saluted — the common non-contact substitute for the practice in the age of COVID-19.